Obituary: Deborah L. “Debi” Wilson

Deborah L. “Debi” Wilson, 66, of Williamstown, WV, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. She was born October 10, 1954, in Marietta, Ohio, the only child of the late Forrest F. (Doc) and June Burton Wilson.

Debi graduated from Williamstown High School in 1972. She loved Daytona Beach, so in the early 80′s she moved there to attend Daytona State College. She received her degree in Social Services/Social Work, graduating in 1984. After graduation, she worked as a case manager for Stewart-Marchman-Act Behavioral Healthcare, located in Daytona Beach, from 1984-2006. Debi really enjoyed her work there, and took great satisfaction helping her clients achieve their goals. She was surrounded by many healthcare professionals while employed there and made many lifelong friends.

She returned to Williamstown in 2006, to the family home. Debi worked for a number of years at Westbrook Health Services in residential home care. Most recently, she worked at Marietta Memorial Hospital in their Behavioral Health Unit.

Debi loved everything NASCAR and never missed a race. While living in Daytona Beach, she was fortunate to attend several Daytona 500 races. If she couldn’t attend in person, she would listen to them from her apartment. Debi also loved all things paranormal. She listened for years to many radio programs on the subject and enjoyed discussing with her friends about all of the latest theories.

She is survived by many friends and several cousins, including Todd (Darla) Lashley of Lowell, OH, Shanna Gorrell of Beverly, OH, Andrea (Dan) Camp of Lowell, OH, and special friend, Sally Lane of Parkersburg, WV.

Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown, WV, with The Reverend Gene Sheppard officiating. Memorial donations may be sent to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, at 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101, or St Luke’s Episcopal Church, 320 Second Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

