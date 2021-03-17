Advertisement

Parkersburg High football program ranked among the best in nation.

MaxPreps ranks Parkersburg High 12th on it’s all time high school football list
Parkersburg High football ranked 12th best high school football program in the nation by...
Parkersburg High football ranked 12th best high school football program in the nation by MaxPreps website(WTAP)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School prides itself as the “School of Champions”.

The Big Red football program has been a big part of the school’s winning heritage.

And the website MaxPreps has recognized the Parkersburg High football program on its’ ranking of the all time best high school football programs in the country

The Big Reds ranked number 12 on the list.

P.H.S. has won 838 games since 1900 and has won 17 state championships on the gridiron.

The number 1 team on the list was Valdosta High School in Georgia.

