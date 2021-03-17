Parkersburg High football program ranked among the best in nation.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School prides itself as the “School of Champions”.

The Big Red football program has been a big part of the school’s winning heritage.

And the website MaxPreps has recognized the Parkersburg High football program on its’ ranking of the all time best high school football programs in the country

The Big Reds ranked number 12 on the list.

P.H.S. has won 838 games since 1900 and has won 17 state championships on the gridiron.

The number 1 team on the list was Valdosta High School in Georgia.

