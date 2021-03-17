Advertisement

Vienna Volunteer Fire Department cancels ice cream social

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Due to questions about COVID-19 and handling large gatherings, the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department (VVFD) has decided to cancel its 80th Annual Ice Cream Social, scheduled to be held Friday June 11.

The VVFD said that, with the large amount of people that attend the yearly fundraiser, it cannot safely protect attendees. The VVFD is looking into the possibility of a photo fundraiser and will notify community members via social media if it goes forward with that option. The VVFD will also be accepting donations from those who would like to contribute.

