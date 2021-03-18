Advertisement

Amber Alert: 1-year-old girl in Ga. found safe, returned to mother

By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Police said a 1-year-old girl who had been the subject of an Amber Alert in Georgia has been found safe and returned to her mother.

Authorities took a suspect into custody Thursday, after Royalty Grisby was inside a vehicle when it was stolen.

The vehicle was located earlier in the day. At a noon news conference, police identified 14-year-old Malachi Richardson as the person or one of the people believed to have taken the car.

The theft happened at about 2 a.m. Thursday when the driver was making a food delivery in Stone Mountain, Ga. Police said they believe the delivery order was a setup.

“I just want my baby home. That’s it,” said Elizabeth Grisby, Royalty’s mother. “You can take her to the hospital. You can take her anywhere. Take her to the store. Just bring her home. She didn’t do anything. She was asleep in the back seat.”

Two suspects were initially believed to have stolen the 2010 Nissan Armada with Royalty inside. The girl is 2′8″, weighing 36 pounds.

She was last seen in a purple shirt with purple, white and pink socks.

If you see the child or have information on her whereabouts, call 911.

