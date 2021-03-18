Artsbridge announces 2021 award-winning teachers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Artsbridge has announced the winners of this year’s Janet Frazier Awards for Excellence. These awards are for current fine arts teachers in local schools and are selected through a nomination process. The winning high school teacher is Abbie Burge from Parkersburg South High School and the winning elementary/middle school teacher is Amy Walsh from Martin and Greenmont Elementary schools.

Both teachers were surprised with a $1,000 check for classroom supplies on Thursday, March 18, 2021, presented by Wood County schools superintendent, Will Hosaflook and Artsbridge board president, Dr. Dianne Davis along with school principals, Mrs. Betsy Patterson and Mr. Tom Wheeler. The Janet Frazier Awards for Excellence were established through Artsbridge in 2019 by Parkersburg native, founder and director of the American Pops Orchestra, Luke Frazier.

The amount of the awards was increased by $500 from last year.

When nominating a teacher, individuals are asked to provide examples of the nominee’s exemplary teaching. One such quote regarding Burg read, “Ms. Burge works with other subject area teachers and creates cross-curricular lessons. She also works with students who have special needs and helps to mainstream them into her regular classroom. She hosts an art show every year at the school to give all art students recognition and she displays student’s artwork in several locations in the community. No matter how long she has been teaching, she is constantly striving to improve and innovate her teaching to best accommodate her students. Another submitted comment adds, “Abbie inspires her students to reach beyond their imagination while continuing to find other ways to bring out the full potential of each student.”

Some of the quotes submitted in regard to Walsh were: “Amy is an exemplary music teacher. Her love of music and the arts is evident in every fiber of her being. She is the music teacher for two schools, and she produces over a dozen programs throughout the school year between both schools in addition to Wood County’s Honor Choir and Music Festival.”

Artsbridge will begin accepting nominations for next year’s winners in November, 2021.

