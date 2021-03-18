Attorney General Morrisey participates in suit against Biden over Keystone XL Pipeline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a 21-state coalition in filing suit to oppose President Joe Biden’s efforts to halt construction in the Keystone XL Pipeline.

The pipeline runs from Montana to Texas, transporting raw petroleum to refineries in Houston.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare Biden’s executive order unconstitutional and prevent the administration from taking action to enforce revocation of the necessary construction permit.

West Virginia joined the Montana- and Texas-led lawsuit Wednesday with attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

The full lawsuit can be read here.

