Educators skeptical of legislative-passed bills

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Legislature has again this year been busy with education-related bills.

A bill signed into law Wednesday by Governor Jim Justice, gives educators whar are described as alternatives for hiring teachers. That reportedly includes accepting for hires a degree in fields other than education.

“This idea of, you have a degree in anything, you can take the practice test and if you pass, now you’re a teacher,” says Bruce Boston, President, Wood County Education Association. “West Virginia should be looking to get the best, the brightest, to provide services to our children.”

A bill that went into law without the governor’s signature this week, in part aims to fire teachers taking part in strikes.

Boston says that doesn’t address the issues leading to teacher strikes in 2018 and 2019.

While no charter schools so far have been given approval, a bill the governor signed into law expands the number in the state that can be allowed from 3 to 10. The limit of 3 was part of legislation approved in 2019.

Approval for those schools is needed by county boards of education.

“We can do anything a charter school can do. And with some programs we’re offering in the summer, that will expand in the fall of next year,” says Will Hosaflook, Superintendent, Wood County Schools, “we’re going to prove it. That’s one thing I want to be very clear on, we will outperform charter schools.”

A measure establishing education savings accounts was sent on to the governor Wednesday.

