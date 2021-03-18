Farmers to Family food box pickup taking place on March 24

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the pandemic causing many to suffer food insecurity, the Parkersburg Housing Authority and South Parkersburg Baptist Church are coming together to provide help for those in need.

The two groups are doing this with the “Farmers to Family food box pickup.”

The food distribution will be next Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m.

This mobile food pantry will be happening at the Erickson All-Sports Facility where they will provide food to those on a first come, first serve basis.

Both groups are understanding of the public’s need for food during this time and wanted to take this time to help those in

“Well, it’s extremely difficult for a lot of people during this pandemic, and it’s vital that they have nutrition,” says Parkersburg Housing Authority’s support services coordinator, Jeanne Cale.

Boxes will be supplied with fresh produce, meat and dairy products for all who come out.

Any and all individuals are welcome to participate.

