Governor Justice announces extension of state tax filing deadline

CHARLESTON , W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday that he has directed the West Virginia Tax Department to extend the West Virginia income tax filing and payment deadline until Monday, May 17, to correspond with the federal government’s recent tax filing extension to the same date. Individual taxpayers do not need to file any forms or call the West Virginia Tax Department to qualify for this extension.

This relief does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15. These payments are still due on April 15. Taxes must be paid as taxpayers earn or receive income during the year, either through withholding or estimated tax payments.

More information will be available in the coming days on the West Virginia Tax Department’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.