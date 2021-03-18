Grand jury returns indictments in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Seventeen people were named in criminal indictments returned Tuesday by a grand jury in Washington County.

-Jordan Dedrick Thomas – identity fraud, theft from a person in a protected class, two counts telecommunications fraud, two counts unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property, and grand theft, all felonies

-Jessica Rolande Delva – two counts telecommunications fraud, identity fraud, two counts unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property, and two counts attempt to commit an offense, all felonies

-Haley Ashton Jett – disrupting public services, theft from a person in a protected class, theft, and domestic violence, all felonies

-Anthony Duane Tilley - burglary, a felony

-Anthony Duane Tilley - burglary, two counts grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, and having weapons while under disability, all felonies

-Anthony Duane Tilley - identity fraud, a felony; and obstructing official business, a misdemeanor

-James F. O’Brien - felonious assault and disrupting public services, both felonies; and two counts domestic violence, both misdemeanors

-Tyler C. Timberman - escape, a felony

-Walter E. Dobbs Jr. - escape, a felony

-James P. Keeton- escape, a felony

-Isaiah A. Campbell - attempted murder, a felony

-Robert Justin Wells - two counts burglary, grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, breaking and entering, and grand theft, all felonies

-Dustin Bradley Whipkey - tampering with evidence, a felony

-Earl D. Griffin – breaking and entering, a felony; and petty theft and receiving stolen property, both misdemeanors

-Robert Justin Wells – Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, breaking and entering, grand theft, and felonious assault, all felonies

-Tyson Chad Hill - involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, and corrupting another with drugs, all felonies

-Zhjontaya M. Anderson – three counts possession of a fentanyl-related compound, two counts possession of heroin, and receiving stolen property, all felonies

-Vincent Edward Roberts – failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and two counts receiving stolen property, all felonies

-Erica T. Kidder – receiving stolen property, a felony; and obstructing official business, a misdemeanor

-Jesse Lee Barnhart – two counts gross sexual imposition, endangering children, rape, sexual battery, and tampering with evidence, all felonies

Arraignments in Washington County Common Pleas Court are scheduled for 9 a.m. March 31 in Judge John Halliday’s court and at 11 a.m. March 31 in Judge Mark Kerenyi’s court.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.