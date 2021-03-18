Advertisement

Kanawha Elementary School participates in Hat Day

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students and staff at Kanawha Elementary School wore hats on Thursday for a good cause.

The school participated in the annual Hat Day fundraising event to benefit the Wood County Society.

“I have worked with the Wood County Society for several years now,” explains teacher Marcia Mahoney. “We just love as a school raising money for them, because they’re such a great organization and actually March is Disability Awareness Month. So, it’s a great time to be raising money for the Wood County Society. They just give so much to the community.”

Participating students paid $1 to make and wear a hat during the school day. The money raised from the event will be given to the Wood County Society to support the organization’s various programs.

The students enjoy participating in the event and getting to express their creativity when designing their hat.

“My favorite part of Hat Day is creating the hat,” says student Addison Ruble. “Like, you can have, it is really fun to create the hat because you can choose your own style you dont have to go from certain things.”

“You get to design your own hat and when you design your own stuff, it kind of expresses your self and shows people who you are,” says student Bree Winans.

Kanawha Elementary School is one of the several schools in Wood County that participate in the fundraising event.

