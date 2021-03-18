Advertisement

Kathy Mattea headlines performers at 2021 Parkersburg Homecoming

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Grammy award-winning country artist Kathy Mattea has been announced as one of the of the headlining performers at the 2021 Parkersburg Homecoming Festival this summer.

Mattea, a West Virginia native, will be performing at the festival on the second day, Saturday, August 21.

Mattea last performed at the festival in 1990.

She headlines a great weekend of musical performers, and Homecoming members say that they hope she will draw large crowds during the event.

“We’re going to have people from out of town,” said Chuck Lipps, V.P. of Parkersburg Homecoming. “We’ve got a Grammy award-winning artist here and everything. Very well-known in West Virginia, her roots are here, a lot of her songs are written about West Virginia. And another part too is Tim O’ Brien, which has written songs for her over the years, actually he’s going to be a part of the Homecoming on Saturday also.”

Along with Mattea and O’Brien, the festival will also feature The Davisson Brothers, The Putnam Family, and The Johnny Staats Band.

The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame mobile exhibit will also be on display throughout the weekend.

