Man charged in death of 7-year-old boy in Beckley

By Dennis Bright
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities in Raleigh County charged a 34-year-man early Thursday in the killing of a 7-year-old boy at a Beckley apartment complex.

Police also charged Rashad Akeem Thompson in the stabbing of a 24-year-old woman at the Lewis Ritchie apartments, located on Industrial Drive in Beckley. She was in criticial condition at a local hospital late Thursday morning, Beckley Police said.

Police have not said how the boy died.

Thompson was arrested at the scene after the incident, which happened about 2:45 a.m., police said. He was taken to the Southern Regional Jail pending his arraignment in Raleigh County Magistrate Court.

The names of the victims have not been released.

