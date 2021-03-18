Obituary: James Newton Wade

James Newton Wade, 92 of Parkersburg, WV passed away March 18, 2021 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

He was born October 2, 1928, a son of the late Harry Wade Sr. and Blanche Naylor.

James was a member of the Christian Life Center and the Cross Church, he served the Lord for 47 years as usher, leader of prayer meeting, Sunday school, and bus driver. He also served on the board of trustees. He was an US Air Force Veteran. He retired from Cloverdale Meat Packing.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Shelby Jean; sons, James “Jim” (Kim) Wade of Vienna, WV, Randall (Judy) Carmichael of Mineral Wells, WV, Alan Carmichael of Parkersburg, WV, Joseph Carmichael of Mineral Wells, WV; daughters, Patricia (Richard) Westfall of Abington, VA, Linda Wade of Washington, Lisa (Keith) Fought of Parkersburg, WV, Sheila (Duane) Munday of St. Mary’s, WV; 19 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brother, Carl Wade.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Wade; sisters, Mildred Peters. Ruth Howell, Margret Moss, Ruby Naylor, Helen Ables; brothers, Harry Wade Jr., and Frank Wade.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday March 21, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor David Bounds officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 2p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Wade family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.