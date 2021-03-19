Ark Church adds freezer to pantry, organizations lend helping hand

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - As many struggle with food insecurity in Southeast Ohio, the Ark Church in Belpre is adding a new feature to its food pantry.

The church is adding a freezer for extra food storage and supplies.

Before this, the Ark had difficulty with space for freezer-only products.

Now, the church is set up with a freezer courtesy of the Indivisible Appalachian Ohio, who raised over $20 thousand to accomplish this.

The Southeast Ohio food bank says that this is a major help.

“These partnerships that have been forming and these organizations in the area that have been doing this work for some time, it really speaks to the need that’s here and to the urgency in which hunger needs to be addressed,” says HAPCAP public relations manager, Claire Gysegem.

A mini ribbon cutting ceremony will be on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Groups will be supplying the new unit with proteins, vegetables and fruits.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.