Boy injured by falling rock in Ritchie County

PETROLEUM, W.Va. (WTAP) - A young boy was flown to a Charleston hospital Friday afternoon after authorities said he was hit in the head by a rock that fell from an overhang.

Zach Foster, chief of the Cairo Volunteer Fire Department, said emergency crews were called to Petroleum about 2:50 p.m.

The boy, whose age wasn’t made public, suffered a serious head injury and was flown from the scene to Charleston Area Medical Center’s General Division, Foster said. Information about his condition has not been released.

Foster said his department and members of the Ritchie County Ambulance Authority were at the scene for about two hours.

