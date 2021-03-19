Francis and Ingram announce college plans
Deaven Francis to play for Glenville State; Josh Ingram to play for Defiance
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT
(WTAP) - Two Wood County high school student athletes announced their college plans on Thursday.
Parkersburg High senior Deaven Francis has accepted a scholarship offer from Glenville State College.
Francis will play offensive line for the Pioneers.
The 6′7, 265 pound lineman earned All Conference and All State recognition, and was a member of the Blue-Gray All American game.
Williamstown senior Josh Ingram will be attending Defiance College.
He held his signing celebration on Thursday afternoon
Ingram will play defensive end for a Yellow Jackets program that is in a rebuilding process.
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.