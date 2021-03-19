Advertisement

Francis and Ingram announce college plans

Deaven Francis to play for Glenville State; Josh Ingram to play for Defiance
(WTOK)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT
(WTAP) - Two Wood County high school student athletes announced their college plans on Thursday.

Parkersburg High senior Deaven Francis has accepted a scholarship offer from Glenville State College.

Francis will play offensive line for the Pioneers.

The 6′7, 265 pound lineman earned All Conference and All State recognition, and was a member of the Blue-Gray All American game.

Williamstown senior Josh Ingram will be attending Defiance College.

He held his signing celebration on Thursday afternoon

Ingram will play defensive end for a Yellow Jackets program that is in a rebuilding process.

