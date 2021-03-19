Advertisement

Governor calls for investigation into unreported W.Va. COVID-19 deaths

Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice is now asking for an investigation into previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia.

The governor announced at his briefing Friday morning an additional 20 previously unreported deaths have now been confirmed.

He says there are indications there could be as many as 50.

In announcing the investigation, he repeated the unreported deaths are unacceptable, saying it is a disrespect to the victims.

The governor has not said what agency would be conducting the investigation.

Justice also announced an effort to step up establishing reservations for people who have not yet been registered through the state’s system for setting up vaccinations.

The number of overall cases has begun to increase this week, as are hospitalizations.

But on the state color-coded county-by-county map, Wood County is colored green, the lowest level for transmission, for the first time in months.

