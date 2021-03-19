Advertisement

Lane closures scheduled on I-77 in Wood County

Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street...
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street will be closed for the next 80 days for work on the Rock Island to Jamaica North Connector Bridge.((MGN Image))
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that Wood County Route 25, (Pond Creek) Overpass Bridges on I-77, located at milepost 158.69, northbound and southbound, will be subject to single lane closures beginning on Monday, March 22 through Tuesday, March 23, to allow for a bridge inspection, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

The single lane closures are expected to occur between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. No delays are expected; however, all motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone. Flagging personnel will be present on Wood County Route 25, Pond Creek Road, to maintain two-way traffic.

Inclement weather and/or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The congested traffic on Pike Street could finally be a thing of the past as a new project is...
New traffic pattern coming to South Parkersburg
A young boy was flown to a Charleston hospital with a serious head injury after authorities...
Boy injured by falling rock in Ritchie County
A grand jury named 17 people in indictments returned Tuesday in Washington County.
Grand jury returns indictments in Washington County
The Irish Wolfhound celebrated his first birthday by bringing patients comfort during their...
Therapy dog brings smiles to patients on St. Patrick’s Day
Wayne was shocked when she saw the bill.
Local fights water bill that states she used about 90,000 gallons of water

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
Latest COVID-19 numbers for W.Va., Washington County
Wayne was shocked when she saw the bill.
Local fights water bill that states she used about 90,000 gallons of water
The fairgrounds has changed over the years, but people still find their way back to its fields.
Old barn that once housed race horses demolished
Mid-Ohio Valley Easter Parade float
Mid-Ohio Valley Easter Parade takes place on Saturday
Lt. Greg Collins retires from the Parkersburg Police Department.
Parkersburg Police celebrate another retirement