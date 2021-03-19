Lane closures scheduled on I-77 in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that Wood County Route 25, (Pond Creek) Overpass Bridges on I-77, located at milepost 158.69, northbound and southbound, will be subject to single lane closures beginning on Monday, March 22 through Tuesday, March 23, to allow for a bridge inspection, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

The single lane closures are expected to occur between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. No delays are expected; however, all motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone. Flagging personnel will be present on Wood County Route 25, Pond Creek Road, to maintain two-way traffic.

Inclement weather and/or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.