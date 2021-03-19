March Madness could issue gambling problems in West Virginia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

With March Madness back in full swing, many people will be betting on multiple games throughout the month. It can be in person at the casinos and even right at your finger tips with betting apps.

March is National Problem Gambling Awareness Month and according to the American Gaming Association, about 47 million Americans will place a bet on during the tournament this year.

Sheila Moran, Director of Marketing and Communications for First Choice Services, said they are mostly concerned this year in particular because this is one of the first times that West Virginians will be able to use their mobile devices to place bets.

“The concern is that if you are just putting money in to an office pool, filling out a bracket and walking away you maybe don’t have as much of an opportunity to chase your losses,” Moran said. “Now that people are able to bet quickly in real time what can happen is people lose money they didn’t mean to, so they bet more and more money to try and make that up. That’s called chasing a loss and that’s a clue that you may be crossing from recreational to problem gambling”

Moran said when the pandemic first began, there were a drop in calls; however, when casinos and video lottery terminal parlors opened back up, they had some of their best revenue months. She said that the calls have also gone up and are back to a pre pandemic level.

“On our health line a lot of people assume that our calls come from casinos, and we do get people who play slot machines and table games at the casinos,” Moran said “Traditionally we’ve had more callers who have played at video lottery terminal parlors which are places that have about five to ten machines available that are located in restaurants. Those have for the most part accumulated for most of our calls, but just in the last year that has slipped a little bit and we’re getting more and more calls from people who are betting on sports especially mobile sports and online.”

Moran said it is important to remember that gambling is a recreational activity and not an investment strategy. She said you can’t expect to make a lot of money gambling and a lot of people are misinformed into thinking that gambling can lead to a path of riches.

According to Moran, she tells people to set a limit and stick to that limit. She said that most people can set the limit but find it hard to stick to that limit.

“If you find that you are going back again and again and betting extra money, especially to make up for money that you lost, that’s a clue that you may have a problem with gambling,” Moran said “We also tell people to keep track of what you’re spending and be honest with yourself and others. A lot of people end up lying to people around them and frankly lying to themselves about how much they are spending and how much money they are lending. Keep a journal and keep track of what you’re actually spending and lending.”

Moran tells people to be realistic and watch their bank accounts. Try not to spend what you can’t afford to lose.

If you or a loved one has a gambling addiction, you are urged to call 1-800-GAMBLER. The service is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week, and you’ll receive a free two-hour consultation. You can also set up a Telehealth appointment and chat with someone on their website as well.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.