Marietta Community Foundation donates funds to local food pantries

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Recently, the Marietta Community Foundation (MCF) unexpectedly received a $5,000 grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. MCF then made the decision to reinvest funding into Washington County’s 13 local food pantries.

“Our partnerships with local businesses give them the chance to improve the community outside of their four walls,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of MCF. “When businesses give locally, they are communicating that they care for their customers and their community.”

After reaching out to each food pantry to gauge the needs they were facing, MCF realized that there was a recurrent theme: the need for non-food-related items.

“We spoke with each of the pantries and they all expressed their need for non-food items,” said Allender. “So, we wanted to make sure the pantries and their volunteers are well-stocked on PPE, toiletries, cleaning products, and other items to keep them safe and healthy.”

Throughout February, MCF’s Support Services Assistant, Amy Arnold, was the representative who traveled throughout Washington County visiting the pantries and delivering the checks.

“It was great to go to these locations and experience, first-hand, the work these people are doing for our community,” said Arnold. “I’m glad that our funds will be used to help them continue these efforts safely and effectively.”

For over a decade, MCF has collaborated with Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation in providing support for Washington County’s 13 local food pantries through the MCF Dominion Energy Food Pantry Fund. Since the fund’s establishment, it has continually given long-term support toward these efforts.

“Dominion Energy is proud to support the local food pantries across Washington County during this difficult time,” said Ben Kroeck, Senior Philanthropy Coordinator at Dominion Energy. “Our long-term partnership with Marietta Community Foundation is crucial to supporting the area where our business operates and our employees live and work.”

Marietta Community Foundation works to improve Washington County through grants and initiatives. Business owners with additional questions are asked to contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.