New traffic pattern coming to South Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual public meeting from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday March 23 to discuss a possible upcoming project.

The project in question is about widening and adding lanes to Pike Street from 26th street to Blizzard Drive in South Parkersburg. The hope is to reduce traffic congestion, which was determined after multiple years of different studies done to determine the flow of traffic.

West Virginia Division of Highways District Three Engineer Justin Smith said the project was funded through their municipal planning organization called Triple-W who received a grant from the Department of Transportation to hire an engineering firm to study traffic patterns and determine if work needed to be done.

Smith also said the funding is a mixture between state and federal funding that is usually an 80-20 match

“The consultant takes the traffic counts and the area involved, and that’s what the study is all about, is the consultant will analyze every intersection and every traffic flow pattern and decide whether, you know just, signals and lights, roundabouts or if you need, three, four, or five lanes,” Smith said. “That’s all determined by how much traffic you have in the area.”

There are currently four alternatives for the project, and three of them include a proposed five-legged roundabout and a signal at the Pike Street/Gihon Road/Rayon Drive intersection and the Pike Street/Blizzard Drive/Broadway/21st avenue intersection.

Pike Street will be widened from three lanes to five along with other added lanes throughout. The intent is to keep at least one lane open going both directions while the construction is going on.

Smith said he thinks most people in South Parkersburg will be excited about the new road pattern.

“Well I think most people especially in South Parkersburg know how congested the area from Blizzard Drive towards Walmart, and it gets backed up,” Smith said. “For years it’s been doing that and this would be a worth while project if the funding is available.”

Smith said this project is years down the road as the construction date is tentatively scheduled for late 2023.

“We’ve done studies before where the projects haven’t actually been constructed and some that have,” Smith said. “This is just a preliminary study for long range of transportation improvements and we’ll take it from there to see if it actually goes to design and construction.”

Advanced registration is required to participate in the public meeting. Please send your name, email address, and organization (if applicable) to the following email to receive a link to the Team Meeting: WestVirginia14TI@burgessniple.com

To learn more about the upcoming project click here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.