Obituary: Mary Kathryn Hickman

Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Mary Kathryn Hickman, 68, of Parkersburg, W.Va. passed away March 18, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born February 13, 1953 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Arlis K. Farley Marks.

Mary was a 1972 graduate of Parkersburg High School and a homemaker. She had previously work at Montgomery Ward and McDonalds.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Harry Keith Hickman; three daughters, Sherri D. Dickerson (Russ) of Parkersburg, Crystal G. Hickman of Parkersburg and Kimberly S. Hickman of Myrtle Beach, SC; one sister, Barbara Richards of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren, Brittany Cottrill, Justin Lamp, Kristofer Dickerson, Kerstein Riggs, Cassaundra Cobb, Caleb Brookover and Millie Hickman; three great-grandchildren, Colby Martin, Arianna Vincent and Eli Riggs; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Sunset Memory Gardens 3 Crosses Mausoleum. Visitation will be 4 – 7 p.m. Monday at the Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg.

Condolences may be shared with the family at vaughanfh.com

