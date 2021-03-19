Obituary: Richard Haught Sr.

Richard Haught Sr., 82, of Marietta, passed Friday, March 19, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born May 5, 1938 in Marietta, Ohio to George and Nellie Haught.

Richard was the manager at Marietta Chemical Products Company for 50 years. He was also the handyman for all of his rental properties throughout that time as well. Richard was a longtime member of the Moose Club and played guitar in his band The Pioneer Drifters for many years. He will be remembered as a loving father.

Richard will be deeply missed by his daughters Mary Stark, Carol Haught, Anita (Joe) Tabler and Aundrea (Derrick) Ice; nine grandchildren and his cats George and Maggie.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife Lois, his son Richard Haught Jr., and his brother Charles Carpenter.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Kelli Cawley and the nursing staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Friends may call Monday, March 22, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 PM at the funeral home with Dr. Robert Hughes officiating. Burial will be at Valley Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Strecker Cancer Center, 400 Matthew St, Marietta, OH 45750.

