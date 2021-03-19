United Way to determine funding for 2021 grant applicants

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s annual application period for area nonprofits seeking funding came to a close at noon on Friday, March 19.

Those organizations providing services in one or more of the United Way’s four impact areas of health, education, financial stability, or safety net are invited to apply for funding.

The organization will now begin the process of determining how much funding applicants will receive. The application process is overseen by its Board of Directors and its Community Investment Committee. Funding requests are determined by assessing the programs that each applicant is seeking funding for according to their quality, alignment with United Way’s funding priorities, and ability to demonstrate measurable results in their respective areas of focus.

Once applications are reviewed and assessed, the United Way will determine how much funding it will provide to each approved organization, and will notify all applicants.

The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley serves nonprofits in Calhoun, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wood, and Wirt in West Virginia, along with Athens and Washington Counties in Ohio.

Additional information about the application process can be found on the United Way’s website.

