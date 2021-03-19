Advertisement

US sets another one-day record for air travel

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT
(CNN) - The U.S. has set a new one-day air travel record since the pandemic started.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.4 million people at airports across the country Thursday.

The previous record, set only a week ago, was 1.3 million people.

In the last seven days, more than 8.8 million people flew. This weekend is typically a popular time for travel since many schools are on spring break.

Health officials are still warning Americans to avoid travel as COVID-19 cases surge in some states.

