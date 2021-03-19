Wood County BOE prioritizes summer construction projects

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education is making a list of repair and renovation projects expected to see activity this summer.

But Friday, it also heard about an issue that’s been discussed for years.

Parkersburg High School Principal Kenny DeMoss, joined by Athletic Director Chris Way, laid out a plan for eventual replacement of long-abandoned bleachers at Stadium Field.

Also part of that proposal: demolition and replacement of a nearby smokestack, and a building on the stadium grounds which is still being used for classes.

The bleachers on both the home and visitors side of the field were determined at the end of 2012 to be unusable.

To date, only the home stands have been replaced.

“That’s the product we have,” Demoss said, while showing a video of the deterioration. “It’s absolutely embarassing as a Big Red, and to live in this county, to think we have something like that.”

After DeMoss’ presentation, the board made a list of potential projects that are safety concerns, and determined to need immediate action.

One is replacement of the bleachers at Williamstown High School, which board members said could be condemned as soon as next year.

The board is working from general funds as well as money from a bond issue approved in 2016.

It also has funds from the second CARES act, approved by Congress in 2020.

Superintendent Will Hosaflook says the school system doesn’t yet know how much funding it will get from the recently-passed American Rescue Plan. It hopes to get some details after meeting next week with the West Virginia Board of Education.

