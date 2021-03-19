WVU Parkersburg Child Development program ranks top in nation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg has been recognized for its Child Development program. The college ranked number one for its Associate of Applied Science in Child Development degree program.

The bachelor’s degree program also ranked number eight for having the best Child Development emphasis.

More than 340 programs were evaluated by Intelligent.com, a student-focused publication that helps students make informed decisions about higher education programs offered by top institutions across the county.

“I am very pleased that our Child Development program has received such high rankings on a national level,” said Dr. David Lancaster, WVU Parkersburg Education division chairperson. “Time and time again, WVU Parkersburg proves to be the best in the community, state and nation.”

Each program is evaluated based on reputation, class flexibility and strength, qualified faculty and cost.

WVU Parkersburg offers a flexible online program for those interested in pursuing a degree in Child Development.

If a student is a W.Va. resident, they may be eligible for WV Invests while pursuing a certificate or associate degree in Child Development. WV Invests will cover remaining tuition and fee costs after all other federal and state grant awards are used.

The Associate of Applied Science in Child Development program also accepts transfer credits from the WV Infant and Toddler (WVIT), EDGE Credit, Apprenticeship for Child Development Specialist (ACDS) and Child Development Associate (CDA).

“It is great that the WVU Parkersburg Child Development program’s efforts to provide life-changing, quality education to early childhood professionals has been recognized on the national level,” said Christi Calvert, WVU Parkersburg Child Development program coordinator.

The complete rankings can be viewed here.

Those who would like more information about WVU Parkersburg’s Child Development program can visit wvup.edu/education or contact Christi Calvert at (304) 424-8000 ext. 430 or christi.calvert@wvup.edu.

