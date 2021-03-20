Mid-Ohio Valley Easter Parade takes place on Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday night, members of the Mid-Ohio Valley Easter Parade decorating committee came together to bring their float to life for Saturday’s 11th annual Easter Parade. The float features a handmade basket as well as two crosses.

The float will be featured with the other over 50 floats that are participating in the event.

“We have 55 participants so far this year,” says Kiki Angelos, Founder and Organizer. “We are very excited, I never thought it would be something like that. I think the weather has a lot to do with it. In the beginning of the week, it looked like we’d have a lot of rain, but now the sun is out. I know tomorrow it’s going to be sixty. So that helps, when we have nice weather.”

This is the first year the parade will be held as a reverse parade.

“In other words, all of the participants are going to park on both sides of Market Street,” explains Angelos. “The viewers, the people who came to see the parade, instead of watching from the sidewalk, they are going to drive by Market Street and they will be able to see the parade. The candy, bring the children because the candy is going to be at the end of the parade at the float, at the Easter bunny float.”

The parade is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday and will take place along Market Street between 13th and 3rd Streets.

Law enforcement will be along the parade route to monitor traffic. But drivers will need to pay attention to red lights as officers will not be stopping cross traffic at the different intersections along the route.

“We do not plan to stop cross traffic for the route,” explains Capt. Scott Elliott, Parkersburg Police Department. “So, those that are driving through the parade route need to pay attention to red lights and traffic signals and make sure they stop for all traffic control devices.”

The reverse parade will last until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.