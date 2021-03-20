Advertisement

Old barn that once housed race horses demolished

The fairgrounds has changed over the years, but people still find their way back to its fields.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Washington County Fairgrounds has been around longer than any of us have been alive. On Friday, WTAP talked to a fairgrounds director about the demolition of a barn that once housed race horses.

The barn may look like a pile of wood now, but it’s stood proudly for more than 100 years.

During past fairs, horses that raced would be stored here.

While the barn was the setting of many fairs, it was also the setting of many floods as the fairgrounds is on a floodplain.

The building took its final breath before being condemned by the Marietta Fire Department.

It was gutted and torn down...and its remains are being recycled.

While the fairgrounds has changed through the years, those who grew up here still find their way back.

Fairgrounds Director Fred Boyd said, “I’ve had people come and you know show up and say when I was a little boy or little girl, I used to do this on the fair grounds and stuff like that and they still come back to look at it but you know it’s not the same as it used to be as everybody will say but progress is progress.”

This demolition isn’t the only work being done on the fairgrounds. Three buildings were upgraded in 2020.

Boyd hopes to renovate more buildings this year.

