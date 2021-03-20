Advertisement

Parkersburg Police celebrate another retirement

Lt. Greg Collins retires from the Parkersburg Police Department.
Lt. Greg Collins retires from the Parkersburg Police Department.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another long time Parkersburg Police officer has turned in his badge for retirement.

The Parkersburg Police Department celebrated Lieutenant Greg Collins’s retirement Friday afternoon with a parade involving several other area agencies.

Collins started in 1998 in the patrol division but served in a wide range of positions over his career. A news release said he worked in the detective bureau before stepping into leadership roles there and he served on the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force as both an agent and a coordinator. He also spent time in the public information office, as well as in other positions.

Collins is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

A post on the department’s Facebook page thanked Lieutenant Collins for his years of service.

“Lt. Collins has spent countless hours away from his family and brought great pride to the Parkersburg Police Department,” the post said. “The Parkersburg Police Department would like to thank Lt. Collins for his dedication to this department, this community and to this state. We wish him the best in the next chapter of his life.”

