Scoreboard - March 19

Scores from around the area
Scores for December 19
Scores for December 19(WDTV)
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Williamstown 58, Wahama 51

St. Marys 85, Wirt County 29

Ritchie County 42, Parkersburg Catholic 62 (Leslie Huffman scores 1,000th career point)

Clay-Battelle 63, Wood County Christian 27

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Baldwin Wallace 20, Marietta 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Morehead State 67

West Virginia 84

Oral Roberts 75

Ohio State 72 (OT)

West Virginia WTAP. All rights reserved.

