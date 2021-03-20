Scoreboard - March 19
Scores from around the area
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Williamstown 58, Wahama 51
St. Marys 85, Wirt County 29
Ritchie County 42, Parkersburg Catholic 62 (Leslie Huffman scores 1,000th career point)
Clay-Battelle 63, Wood County Christian 27
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Baldwin Wallace 20, Marietta 30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Morehead State 67
West Virginia 84
Oral Roberts 75
Ohio State 72 (OT)
