About 100,000 eggs hidden for Easter egg hunt

By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It may not be Easter just yet but with about 100,000 eggs hidden at the West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds this Saturday, it sure felt like it.

Different age groups gathered in four different time slots, all with the same goal in mind...get those eggs!

When the green light was given to egg hunt, kids took off like track stars.

Amidst the chaos was Grayson and Kali. Although it was Grayson’s first Easter hunt ever, he won a basket because of how many eggs he found. 28 to be exact.

Although a man of few words, he was excited about his prize and couldn’t have done it without his sister.

Kali said her favorite part about the egg hunt was “helping my brother.”

We’ll have to wait and see where Grayson goes with his egg-finding skills but meanwhile the kids at the next Easter egg hunt better watch out because they have some fierce competition.

