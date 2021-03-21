Advertisement

Annual Easter parade is a big hit

By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Easter parade looked different this year but that didn’t take away from the fun.

Over 50 floats showed up, lining Market Street with Easter cheer. Jesus, the Easter Bunny, and even Elsa (from Frozen) showed up. In fact, the parade was such a hit, cars were still driving through at 4:30 despite the original end time being 4.

Making the parade a reverse parade was not the only big change this year. Rather than selling tickets, organizer Kiki Angelos encouraged participants to bring non-perishable food to donate.

Still, charitable donations aren’t the only things this parade did for the community.

First-time-parade-attendee Jessica Stark said, “This is very important that the community does connect and we have to be there for one another and this is a good way of putting the community together.”

And of course there’s also candy.

Angelos said she was moved to tears from all the thank-you’s from the community.

