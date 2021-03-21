Advertisement

NCAA opens up weightlifting facility for women’s teams

FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media. Administrators vowed to do better. NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt spoke on a zoom call Friday, March 19, 2021, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Teams at the NCAA women’s basketball tournament finally have a weight room.

By Saturday, a day after the NCAA was heavily criticized for not having an adequate facility for the women’s teams to lift, the organization had created a fully stocked workout room at the convention center in San Antonio near the practice courts.

The NCAA had originally told teams in a manual that there wouldn’t be a weight room facility until after the second round when only 16 teams would remain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne was shocked when she saw the bill.
Local fights water bill that states she used about 90,000 gallons of water
The congested traffic on Pike Street could finally be a thing of the past as a new project is...
New traffic pattern coming to South Parkersburg
Generic Coronavirus
Latest COVID-19 numbers for W.Va., Washington County
A young boy was flown to a Charleston hospital with a serious head injury after authorities...
Boy injured by falling rock in Ritchie County
The fairgrounds has changed over the years, but people still find their way back to its fields.
Old barn that once housed race horses demolished

Latest News

Eight people were stabbed after a fight broke out at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday,...
Police: Man stabs 8 during fight at Detroit hookah bar
In this Friday, March 19, 2021 photo, a District of Columbia Fire Boat checks buoys in the...
AP sources: Iran threatens US Army base and top general
Agents say facial coverings were not worn by the majority of people inside the bar.
Popular campus bar cited for violating health orders
West Virginia COVID-19
One death from Wood County in latest COVID-19 numbers