Advertisement

Noble County Police Department investigating a homicide

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting at an Outpost Road, Caldwell residence shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the news release on their Facebook page, Sheriff Jason Mackie and several deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, a twenty-seven-year-old Caldwell woman was found deceased.

A short time later, a twenty-eight-year-old Caldwell man was taken into custody, at a nearby residence, in connection with the slaying.

Noble County Prosecutor Jordan Croucher was contacted and he prepared a search warrant application for the residence, which was subsequently issued by the Noble County Court.

The scene was processed by Ohio BCI crime scene agents alongside sheriff’s detectives.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin and the name of the suspect will be released upon the filing of formal charges. The suspect is currently being held in the Noble County Jail.

A joint investigation by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutors Office, and Coroner’s Office is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say facial coverings were not worn by the majority of people inside the bar.
Popular campus bar cited for violating health orders
West Virginia DHHR released a Guidance to Proms
Lydia White is a young local artist pressing forward towards her dream.
Young artist starts another mural for Grand Central Mall
Wayne was shocked when she saw the bill.
Local fights water bill that states she used about 90,000 gallons of water

Latest News

Forecast for March 22nd
Forecast for March 22nd
The first day of the festival raised over one thousand dollars for the New Era One Room School...
New Era Kite Club hosts 12th annual kite festival
Dairy farming runs in Allison Florence's blood.
Local student plans to take dairy farming far beyond FFA
West Virginia DHHR released a Guidance to Proms