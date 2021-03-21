Noble County Police Department investigating a homicide

CALDWELL, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting at an Outpost Road, Caldwell residence shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the news release on their Facebook page, Sheriff Jason Mackie and several deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, a twenty-seven-year-old Caldwell woman was found deceased.

A short time later, a twenty-eight-year-old Caldwell man was taken into custody, at a nearby residence, in connection with the slaying.

Noble County Prosecutor Jordan Croucher was contacted and he prepared a search warrant application for the residence, which was subsequently issued by the Noble County Court.

The scene was processed by Ohio BCI crime scene agents alongside sheriff’s detectives.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin and the name of the suspect will be released upon the filing of formal charges. The suspect is currently being held in the Noble County Jail.

A joint investigation by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutors Office, and Coroner’s Office is ongoing.

