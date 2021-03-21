One death from Wood County in latest COVID-19 numbers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 21, 2021, there have been 2,359,696 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 137,826 total cases and 2,606 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old male from Boone County.

“Every day we renew our commitment to ending this devastating disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Though we may grow weary of the pandemic, we must not tire of efforts toward prevention. To all who have lost a loved one, we extend our deepest sympathy.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,304), Berkeley (10,241), Boone (1,690), Braxton (810), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,205), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (504), Fayette (2,863), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,149), Greenbrier (2,459), Hampshire (1,584), Hancock (2,609), Hardy (1,346), Harrison (5,034), Jackson (1,739), Jefferson (3,837), Kanawha (12,615), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,328), Logan (2,892), Marion (3,837), Marshall (3,138), Mason (1,831), McDowell (1,397), Mercer (4,327), Mineral (2,616), Mingo (2,239), Monongalia (8,442), Monroe (1,000), Morgan (955), Nicholas (1,320), Ohio (3,752), Pendleton (635), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,660), Putnam (4,406), Raleigh (5,160), Randolph (2,434), Ritchie (634), Roane (509), Summers (713), Taylor (1,123), Tucker (512), Tyler (650), Upshur (1,742), Wayne (2,677), Webster (418), Wetzel (1,132), Wirt (365), Wood (7,310), Wyoming (1,791).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Morgan and Ritchie counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Hardy and Webster counties, and Monday in Barbour, Berkeley,

