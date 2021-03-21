Popular campus bar cited for violating health orders

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A popular campus bar has been cited by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigative Unit.

J Bar received a citation for improper conduct - disorderly activity, according to a release.

The citation comes on the same night the Ohio University Bobcats Men’s Basketball team defeated Virginia in the NCAA Tournament.

Students could be seen taking over Court Street in masses.

Agents say they observed patrons dancing on bar stools and walking freely throughout the bar while drinking alcohol.

The bar was cited at midnight, when agents say they saw multiple people congregated at the main bar.

According to agents, people sat in consecutive seats at the bar while others stood behind them trying to place their orders.

Agents say facial coverings were not worn by the majority of people inside the bar.

