West Virginia DHHR released a Guidance to Proms

(WILX)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

On March 17, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources posted a new resource on their COVID-19 DHHR website titled a Guidance to Proms.

Going to prom is something most high school students dream of attending, and it for sure represents a milestone when attending high school.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many lives and social events, including proms, the DHHR has looked into potential ways to allow high schools to host their proms in a safe and fun way.

The DHHR says the decision to hold proms should come from the local Boards of Education in collaboration with their local health departments.

It also listed multiple factors that could contribute to the spread of COVID-19 and what can be done to help eliminate COVID-19 concerns. Examples include holding a virtual prom versus an in-person prom, the location of the event, and the number of people in attendance.

There is also a list of solutions to help promote social distancing throughout such as an indoor venue versus an outdoor venue or hosting multiple smaller proms throughout different days.

They recommend that individuals who feel ill, have symptoms, or test positive 14 days before the event, should not be allowed to attend. All attendees are told to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival and should consider screening everyone attending at least 24-48 hours before.

Also in the guidelines are steps everyone can follow when it comes to transportation, food and drink, pictures, and dancing.

More information about the DHHR’s guidelines can be found here.

