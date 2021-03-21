Advertisement

Young artist starts another mural for Grand Central Mall

By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Grand Central Mall’s celebration of the grand opening of three new stores showcased not only food and fun but a lot of talent.

A young artist, just barely out of high school, is painting her second mural for the mall.

In the midst of live music, food trucks, games, and a chainsaw demonstration, Lydia White sat quietly in her tent, tending to her painting.

Later it will be blown up mural size.

Lydia remembers the moment she found out her first mural was chosen.

“The moment I found out that I was going to have a mural on the wall, I was like oh this kind of makes me a real artist,” she said.

Lydia has been passionate about art since she was a little kid.

She said, “I actually moved elementary schools so I could have an art class.”

She realized she had a gift early on too.

“I remember learning how to draw trees and I thought it was the coolest thing and then my art teacher was like hey that’s really good and I just remember that feeling I was like oh I’m really good at something!”

While Lydia may have a mural or two under her belt, it isn’t the only kind of art she does.

“I’ve always been really interested in faces so I have really studied and really worked on portraits a lot,” she said.

Portraits aren’t just pretty faces to Lydia. They capture something deeper than the face-value beauty magazines often capture.

She explained, “I think that’s beautiful but there’s still something underneath and I feel like that’s really really important to share, especially nowadays with social media.”

Lydia plans on incorporating art into a professional career.

