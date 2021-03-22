Advertisement

Ark Church of Belpre unveils new freezer for more pantry storage

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ark Church of Belpre celebrates the acquisition of a new freezer for its food pantry.

The church held a mini ribbon cutting ceremony today.

Church officials says they have had problems with freezer space.

And the new 15-foot unit will allow them to store more vegetables and other higher-protein foods.

In addition, the Southeast Ohio Food Bank and Indivisible Appalachian Organization teamed up to provide the church with more frozen goods.

“It is a huge help, because we have so many people during COVID and different crises going on in the world that need food. And frozen food is way more efficient to be able to give to the people. And without their help it would be hard to be able to store the frozen food. And so, it’s been very significant for our church food bank to be able to do that,” says Ark Church Food Pantry director, Lisa Hunt.

Donations from both groups include meats like chicken and shrimp, along with many preservatives for the pantry.

Church officials say they’re thankful for the groups’ donations.

