Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | Six deaths, 276 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six additional deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 22, 2021, there have been 2,364,411 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 138,102 total cases and 2,612 total deaths.

The deaths include an 86-year old male from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Putnam County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Putnam County, and a 64-year old male from Upshur County.

276 new cases were received within the last 24 hours.

There are 5,600 current active cases.

129,892 people have recovered from the virus.

441,903 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 267,927 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,309), Berkeley (10,272), Boone (1,698), Braxton (814), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,207), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (505), Fayette (2,882), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,152), Greenbrier (2,462), Hampshire (1,585), Hancock (2,610), Hardy (1,347), Harrison (5,047), Jackson (1,740), Jefferson (3,854), Kanawha (12,644), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,328), Logan (2,898), Marion (3,843), Marshall (3,143), Mason (1,835), McDowell (1,400), Mercer (4,333), Mineral (2,617), Mingo (2,242), Monongalia (8,458), Monroe (1,001), Morgan (961), Nicholas (1,333), Ohio (3,762), Pendleton (635), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,665), Putnam (4,415), Raleigh (5,175), Randolph (2,435), Ritchie (634), Roane (509), Summers (714), Taylor (1,126), Tucker (512), Tyler (650), Upshur (1,744), Wayne (2,680), Webster (421), Wetzel (1,133), Wirt (365), Wood (7,323), Wyoming (1,792).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noble County authorities have charged Tyler Thompson, 28, of Caldwell, with murder in the death...
UPDATE: Man accused of killing fiancee in Noble County
No injuries were reported after an oil tank exploded Monday morning in rural Washington County.
No injuries after oil tank explodes in Washington County
FBI confirms one man is dead after officer-involved shooting in North Dakota
Parkersburg Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Dairy farming runs in Allison Florence's blood.
Local student plans to take dairy farming far beyond FFA
A man named Aaron Parsons is accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Man accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business

Latest News

A man named Aaron Parsons is accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Man accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Taking your allergy medications and seeing if symptoms persist is a good way to determine...
Is it allergies or Covid?
A healing garden will eventually be a part of staff's efforts to make the center a peaceful...
Memorial Health System’s Cancer Center now fully open
Governor Jim Justice speaks with business leaders from around West Virginia.
Governor Justice meets with business leaders on proposed elimination of state income tax
FILE - In this April 13, 2020, file photo Ohio state senate candidate Melissa Ackison, left,...
Governor reaches out to Ohio lawmakers on executive orders bill