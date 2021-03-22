Governor Justice meets with business leaders on proposed elimination of state income tax

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice met with business leaders Monday afternoon to discuss his proposal to eliminate the state income tax.

Kicking the meeting off, Justice said his plan would put money into every wage-earning pocket in West Virginia.

“There’s 732,000 households in this state, 732,000 households state of West Virginia. As an average, as an average, every single household, as an average, is going to end up with $1,483 more,” said Justice.

The governor is hoping his proposed tax repeal will attract more workers and businesses to the Mountain State.

According to state officials, West Virginia is the only state in the United States to lose population over the last 70 years, with a drop of about eight percent. The country as a whole, officials said, has doubled in population. Neighboring Virginia has grown by 153 percent.

Many officials believe the population decline has been harmful to West Virginia’s economy. Former West Virginia Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher spoke in favor of Justice’s proposed repeal, saying “any economist will tell you that if you remove growth from the equation you simply cannot have a successful economy.”

Thrasher said the shrinking workforce in West Virginia has kept many businesses away from the state.

Lawmakers have raised concerns over the drastic change in the state budget the repeal would create. To that, Justice proposes the state make back lost revenue from the tax through an increased sales tax, which officials argued would work even better if more people move to West Virginia because of the tax repeal. Justice said the sales tax increase would be felt minimally.

The governor is holding another town hall meeting Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed tax repeal.

