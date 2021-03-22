Governor reaches out to Ohio lawmakers on executive orders bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio-(WTAP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine predicts a chaotic future for the state in a letter pleading with fellow Republican lawmakers to compromise on a health bill that would handicap the state’s ability to issue any orders during an emergency.

The governor Monday sent a letter to Ohio legislators saying enacting Senate Bill 22 hampers the ability of any governor to protect Ohioans.

If he vetoes the measure, as expected, Republicans in both the House of Representatives and the Senate say there are the votes to override that veto.

The governor, in his Monday COVID-19 briefing, noted it allows the legislature to rescind even general orders issued in a public health emergency.

: “Think of a situation where there’s an EColi breakout, and it’s traced to a supplier in regard to romaine lettuce,” DeWine told reporters. “The order that would go out normally says anyone who has bought that romaine lettuce needs to do certain things; any restaurant, any grocery store. That would be a general order and that type of order would be suspect under this bill.”

The governor’s orders, issued at the start of the pandemic in March, 2020, kept some businesses open while closing others deemed “non-essential”.

An often-cited example were several “big-box” stores, such as WalMart, Target, Home Depot and Menard’s.

WalMart, for instance, sells a variety of merchandise, particularly groceries, and was determined to be an essential business, as would grocery store chains such as Kroger and Giant Eagle.

Smaller, independently-owned stores, which sold specific merchandise, not deemed essential, had to close. Most were closed throughout the spring, and some never reopened.

That’s been a concern for lawmakers who have supported the measure, including 94th District Representative Jay Edwards, who serves Washington, Athens and Meigs Counties.

“I don’t blame the governor, he was put in a tough spot,” says Edwards, a Republican. “But at the same time, we have to look to the future and what we’re going to do moving forward. I think this bill is a healthy balance to allow legislative oversight; to allow people I represent to have a seat at the table when it comes to some of these orders.”

In West Virginia, a bill giving the legislature the right to rescind certain executive orders was passed by the House of Delegates earlier in the legislative session, which ends in early April.

It, too, was aimed at orders issued by Governor Jim Justice which closed a number of businesses between March and May. It could allow legislators to lift those orders after a certain amount of time passes.

The bill is still pending in the Senate.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.