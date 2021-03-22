Advertisement

Increased SNAP benefits to remain in place with stimulus funding

File: A produce aisle at a supermarket in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
File: A produce aisle at a supermarket in Jonesboro, Arkansas.(KAIT)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Those who receive benefits from the federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may receive additional funding for several more months as a result of stimulus funding.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday it has increased SNAP funding by 15% as a result of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law earlier this month.

The $3.5 billion in increased SNAP funding will last through September, and it means recipients will receive an additional $28 per month as a result. This means a family of four could receive more than $100 per month.

The increased benefits were scheduled to expire in June before the stimulus funding was allocated.

The USDA estimates 41 million people benefit from SNAP funding.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noble County authorities have charged Tyler Thompson, 28, of Caldwell, with murder in the death...
UPDATE: Man accused of killing fiancee in Noble County
No injuries were reported after an oil tank exploded Monday morning in rural Washington County.
No injuries after oil tank explodes in Washington County
FBI confirms one man is dead after officer-involved shooting in North Dakota
Parkersburg Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Dairy farming runs in Allison Florence's blood.
Local student plans to take dairy farming far beyond FFA
A man named Aaron Parsons is accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Man accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business

Latest News

Doctors say the injuries to the boy's shoulder could have long term effects on his mobility,...
Parents call for Fla. beach closure after 9-year-old bitten by alleged shark
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
A man named Aaron Parsons is accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Man accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket