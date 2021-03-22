Advertisement

Local student athlete signings

Parkersburg South's Mace Busch and Samantha Martin, and Williamstown's Jayla Wiseman announce their college plans
Sports
Sports(WJHG)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Three Wood County high school seniors have announced college plans that include athletic pursuits.

Parkersburg South senor Mace Bush is headed to Marietta College where he will join the Pioneers golf team.

He intends to study finance while at Marietta.

Fellow Patriot senior Samantha Martin is headed to Wheeling University on a soccer scholarship.

Martin earned first team All State honors for her play at center this past season

She’ll join a Cardinals program that competes on the NCAA Div. II level in the Mountain East Conference.

Martin will major in Psychology .

Williamstown senior Jayla Wiseman will be attending Bethany College and will be competing on the Bison’s women’s basketball team.

Jayla earned All Little Kanawha Conference honors for her play on the Yellowjackets team.

She will major in Social Work..

