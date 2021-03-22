Advertisement

Local student plans to take dairy farming far beyond FFA

Dairy farming runs in Allison Florence's blood.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Allison Florence has won multiple prestigious awards for her FFA project and will soon find out if she places at states.

Farm life is nothing new to Allison. She’s been on the farm since as long as she remembers. In fact, it runs in her blood.

“It’s what my dad has wanted his whole life...it’s what my great grandpa and grandpa did so I wanted to carry that tradition on and keep working here,” she said.

Allison’s award-winning work has been her daily routine for a while now. The big difference is she now records more of what she does.

She explained, “For the project I milk the cows, then I process my own milk, and sell it to the public.”

Still, it’s more than a project or a nine to five job.

“It’s pretty much an every day thing. 365 days a year we’re on the farm, working so it’s a lot of work but I enjoy it.”

And that’s including on school days.

“I’m around cows all the time, pretty much every single day. I milk them before I go to school then, when I get home, I’m out in the barn and I milk before I go to bed.” she said.

The schedule is milking cows twice a day, working the plant Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, delivering milk Tuesday and Thursday, and going to Marietta’s farmers market on Saturday.

The final interview in which Allison presents her project to state judges is coming soon. Still, her sights are set far beyond a first place ribbon.

She said, “Most of my friends - they didn’t know what they wanted to do out of high school and I knew that I wanted to work here because I love cows, I love farming, and working the plant now just gives me another thing to do and another thing to love.”

Well it looks like you can’t take the farm out of the girl, and you can’t take the girl out of the farm either.

