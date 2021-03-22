Marietta High School softball team holding mask fundraiser

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta High School softball team is raising funds by selling masks and gaiters with the Tigers logo.

The team hopes to use the money raised upgrade and buy new equipment.

Masks are $10 each and gaiters are $12. They will be on sale until they are sold out, but the team may consider placing an order for extras if they prove to be popular.

You can buy the masks or gaiters by visiting the middle school gymnasium or contacting Coach Doughty, said Cody Venderlic, athletic director. The items will also be available at softball games.

The Marietta Softball team is selling Tiger masks and gators as a fundraiser for the program! Please consider supporting... Posted by MHS Tigers on Saturday, March 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.