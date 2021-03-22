Advertisement

New Era Kite Club hosts 12th annual kite festival

The first day of the festival raised over one thousand dollars for the New Era One Room School...
The first day of the festival raised over one thousand dollars for the New Era One Room School Museum.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - I don’t know what you were up to over the weekend, but people at the New Era Kite Festival were flying high.

From bouncy houses to food trucks, kites weren’t the only activity at the festival. In fact, flying kites wasn’t the only kite option. Participants could also build them.

Vice President of the New Era Kite Club Dave Bunner said their kite collection goes as big as their 150 foot cobra. While that kite may take an extra gust to get up in the air, there’s also the 33 foot octopus and a 20 foot guitar.

Bunner said he loves seeing kids out having fun and getting some exercise.

“We love seeing the kids out flying kites. It kind of takes them back to a day where we didn’t have Playstations and computers and 100,000 channels on the television.”

The event raised money for the New Era One Room School Museum. The first day of the festival raised almost $1,400, according to Bunner.

