No injuries after oil tank explodes in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - An oil tank exploded early Monday morning in rural Washington County, but there were no injuries and the fire was quickly extinguished fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to Arnold family property at 599 Turkeyhen Run Road about 9:30 a.m.

Warren Township Fire Chief Mark Wile said it took about 15 minutes to put out the flames, which “caught a little bit of grass on fire.”

The explosion blew the tank about 100 feet, but there no other tanks near enough to cause additional problems, Wile said.

Workers from Anderson Energy had been working on the tank about half-hour before the explosion, Wile said, but the cause remains under investigation

Firefighters from Barlow and Watertown were called to provide mutual aid but they were not needed and did not respond, Wile said.

